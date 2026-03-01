  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MoU signed for working professionals

  • Created On:  1 March 2026 6:00 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety Engineering (IIFSE) and Kalinga University have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Safety Management.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic goals and specialised industrial training.

The programme is specifically tailored for working professionals, allowing them to enhance their career prospects without resigning from their current roles.

The agreement was signed by Srinu Mahanti, director of IIFSE, and Sandeep Gandhi, Registrar of the university.

Tags

Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety EngineeringKalinga UniversityFire and Safety Management DegreeMoU CollaborationSrinu Mahanti
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

AU officials told to make elaborate plans for centenary celebrations

AU officials told to make elaborate plans for centenary celebrations

National News

More
Share it
X