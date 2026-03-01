MoU signed for working professionals

Visakhapatnam: Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety Engineering (IIFSE) and Kalinga University have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Safety Management.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic goals and specialised industrial training.

The programme is specifically tailored for working professionals, allowing them to enhance their career prospects without resigning from their current roles.

The agreement was signed by Srinu Mahanti, director of IIFSE, and Sandeep Gandhi, Registrar of the university.