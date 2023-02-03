MP Adala appointed as Nellore Rural YSRCP in-charge

Nellore: MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy was appointed as constituency in-charge of Nellore Rural here on Thursday. He would be contesting from the party in 2024 polls from the same constituency as the party decided to this effect on Thursday. There was speculation on the names of leaders who would be in-charges of Rural Constituency so far. The decision comes in the wake of allegations by current MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy that his phone was being tapped at the instance of YSRCP leadership.

It is known that Prabhakar Reddy won the polls in 2004 and 2009 on behalf of the Congress from Sarvepalli constituency and may have a hold there where he served twice as legislator, said political analysts. When Prabhakar worked in the TDP, the party offered him seat for Nellore Rural constituency, but he abruptly shifted his loyalties to YSR Congress just before the elections and won the MP polls in 2019 in the Jagan Mohan Reddy wave.

People are expecting many developments in the ruling party by the time of elections next year. TDP leaders are also saying that four to five MLAs are ready to leave the ruling party and the Opposition is trying to take advantage of the dissatisfaction among the YSRCP leaders and cadres.