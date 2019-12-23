Trending :
MP Adala Prabhakar assures to construct 5 flyovers in Nellore

Highlights

MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy said he is making all efforts to Construct 5 flyovers at different parts of the city.

MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy said he is making all efforts to Construct 5 flyovers at different parts of the city. Representatives of the Agricultural Workers Union and the Flyover Combat Practice Committee under the aegis of the CPM issued the memorandum to MP. According to the petition, 200 people have lost their lives and nearly 400 have become disabled due to lack of flyovers in Nellore city since 2004.

Speaking on the occasion, Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that Rajya Sabha members have already issued a memorandum of understanding to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

He said, he would speak to the Chairman of National Highways at a parliamentary session to be held in February next year. "We promise to make an effort to address this as soon as possible as this is our first priority, " MP asserted. Acharya Aditya, MR. Rangareddy, Koteshwar Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy, Narasimha Rao, Abubakar, Dr. Sunil and Jhansi were present at the event.

