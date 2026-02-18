MP assures CFCs for women entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath announced that Common Facility Centres (CFCs) will be established to support women trained in self-employment skills, enabling them to emerge as successful entrepreneurs. He assured complete support in marketing and infrastructure to strengthen their ventures.

The MP interacted with women who received skill development training at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, through the Kesineni Foundation. The meeting was held on Tuesday at the Vijayawada Parliamentary Office, NTR Bhavan, located in Guru Nanak Colony. Women trained in three sectors — handmade paper products, home-based products, and brick manufacturing — attended the meeting in separate groups. They showcased the products they had manufactured. MP Sivanath inquired about the quality standards, safety measures, and production processes adopted by them.

During the interaction, the women requested assistance in procuring raw materials, access to machinery and marketing support to expand their businesses.

Responding positively, MP Sivanath stated that steps are being taken to provide greater encouragement and institutional backing to women who have completed training and begun production activities. He announced that common facility centres would be set up for women engaged in similar production activities so they can share infrastructure and resources. He added that the process to establish these centres is being expedited.

He further assured that marketing avenues would be created to ensure financial stability and growth for the women entrepreneurs. Emphasising the vision of the Chief Minister—One Entrepreneur in Every Household—he said the Kesineni Foundation facilitated specialised training at NIRDPR to empower women across multiple sectors. NIRD officials Murali Krishna, NTR District Rural Coordinator Songa Sanjay Varma, Urban Coordinator Vallabhaneni Narasimha Choudary, Samakhya leaders Kandula Kalpana and Ramalakshmi, along with several others, participated in the programme.