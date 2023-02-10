MP G V L Narasimha Rao raises serious concern over receding coastline

Visakhapatnam: Raising an important issue in Parliament, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao asked the minister for earth sciences questions on the erosion of coastline in Andhra Pradesh and its impact on the state's coastal economy.

Responding to it, minister of state for earth sciences Dr Jitendra Singh shared some alarming facts about coastal erosion based on a study by National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). He revealed that as much as 294.89-km or 28.7 per cent of the coastline in Andhra Pradesh is under varying degrees of erosion.

Districts which have seen the highest erosion of the coastline include East Godavari (89.25-km), Krishna (57.55-km), Nellore (53.32-km), Visakhapatnam (25.81- km) and Srikakulam (25.12-km).

About the factors causing coastal erosion in AP, Jitendra Singh replied that the natural factors (tropical cyclones, monsoon floods, sea level rise, extreme events, etc.,) and anthropogenic factors (like ports/harbours, damming of rivers) are responsible for coastal erosion.

When asked about the impact of the receding coastline, the minister said that coastline erosion will cause loss of land/habitat and the livelihood of fishermen in terms of losing the space for parking boats, mending nets and fishing operations.

Sharing the details of erosion in Vizag city, Jintendra Singh said the city of Vizag is experiencing erosion over three decades and negative effects include loss of tourist beach and coastal roads of about 3.5-km.