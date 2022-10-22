MP Gurumoorthy asks FM Nirmala Sitharaman to set up 'Data driven institute' in Tirupati

Tirupati: MP Dr M Gurumoorthy met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Tirumala on Friday and submitted representations to her seeking the establishment of national institutes in Tirupati. Stating that the world is in digital transformation and digital data playing a major role in updating services and to take quick action on changing the methodology, he felt the need for a Data driven institute for supporting the Finance Ministry and executing the Economic Intelligence Service. The MP asked the Finance Minister to establish this institute in Tirupati.

He also sought the Finance Minister to establish Advanced Planetarium at Regional Science centre in Tirupati by modifying the existing one or a new one. This will be helpful for training in celestial navigation, astronomy and relevant purposes, he felt.