MP GVL Narasimha Rao unveils New year 2024 calendar

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao unveiled the new year 2024 BJP calendar prepared under the leadership of Convenor Karanamreddy Narsinga Rao at the Gajuwaka BJP office.

On this occasion, MP GVL said that it is a good thing that the BJP central government has created a calendar informing the various welfare schemes provided by the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the poor.

He said that efforts will be made to ensure that central schemes are available to everyone who is eligible. Leaders Guturu Shankarao Vamsi Yadav Subramaniam and others participated in the program.