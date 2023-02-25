MP hopeful of his son coming out clean

Ongole (Prakasam district): Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that he has confidence in his son that he is innocent and will come out of the cases registered against hims with false allegations.

Magunta Raghava Reddy, son of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, was accused in Delhi liquor scam and is in Tihar jail. Srinivasulu Reddy, came to his constituency for the first time after Raghava Reddy's arrest, on Friday and spoke to the press. He said that his father started liquor business about 70 years ago and he himself has been looking after a part of the business for nearly 50 years. He said that they are functional in 10 States but never did anything illegal for business expansion all these years. The Magunta family has been into politics for the last 32 years and always lent a helping hand to the public, and served them with commitment, he added.

Srinivasulu Reddy said that he met his son, Raghava Reddy after the arrest, but his son is more confident about coming clean and assured him not to worry. He said, "Raghava Reddy said that he will uphold the name of his uncle Magunta Subbarami Reddy and the Magunta family and never do anything that brings shame to them."

The MP claimed that he is thanking god for bestowing him with a son like Raghava Reddy and said that he will be praying the god to bless his son. He requested the public to include the Magunta family also in their prayers and seek the blessings. Responding to the press, he said the issue is sub judice and he will be able to discuss the details only after the trial.

Meanwhile, Ongole MLA and former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy visited MP camp office and consoled Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. He said that the Magunta family is being targeted as part of a political conspiracy and YSRCP and Prakasam district people are with them in his tough times. Balineni asserted that Raghava Reddy will come out of the case unscathed and will start his political journey from the district soon.



