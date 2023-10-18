MP inaugurates Chittoor Tamarind Cluster

Thamballapalli: Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy has inaugurated Chittoor Tamarind Cluster on Tuesday at Kurabalakota, Thamballapalli Assembly segment, Annamayya district. He said this Tamarind Cluster, set up at Kurabalakota with the support of the Central government, would provide direct employment opportunities for 10,000 and indirect chances to 20,000 workers. He lauded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had exercised his powers for convincing the Central government to sanction Chittoor Tamarind Cluster for the benefit of number of tamarind cultivators.

The MP said that with an outlay of Rs 3.52 crore, the Cluster was established here, which would produce 40,000 MTs of tamarind per year and could fetch more than Rs 100 crore, benefitting self-help groups. The Tamarind Cluster would be a boon to the cultivators of Kurabalakota, Punganur, Chowdepalli, Ramasamudram, Somala of undivided Chittoor district, besides Anantapur and other areas.

District Collector PS Girisha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed for both development and welfare in an unprecedented manner. He informed that each family in the State has received financial assistance of about Rs 2.15 lakh per year due to the implementation of various schemes.

Chittoor Tamarind Cluster would be strengthened for exporting tamarind to foreign countries, he said, adding that DRDA would be the monitoring agency of this Cluster. Thamballapalli MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy, DRDA Project Director Satyanarayana and others also spoke on the occasion.