MP inspects ongoing works at Durga temple

Vijayawada: WithKrishna Pushkaralu scheduled for 2028, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni conducted a review of the ongoing development works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Kanaka Durga temple) atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday. The review focused on enhancing infrastructure and improving facilities to ensure a smooth darshan experience for thousands of devotees expected to visit during Pushkaralu.

The MP, accompanied by Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, engineering officials, and other staff, inspected various key points in and around the temple. During visit, the team examined suitable locations for constructing new waiting halls and expanding parking facilities to ease congestion, reduce waiting times, and provide better crowd movement, especially during peak hours.

Later, a review meeting was held, where officials detailed the requirements for managing Pushkaralu operations, crowd control measures, and arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment programme scheduled from December 11 to 15. The MP directed officials to prioritise works that would directly benefit devotees.

Recalling heavy influx seen during this year’s Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities, MP Sivanath said the temple had recorded over 1.5 lakh devotees on regular days and crossed 2 lakh on major festival days. He emphasised that the proposed spacious waiting halls would offer organised holding areas with shade, greatly helping women, senior citizens, and general pilgrims.

Sivanath further stated that discussions had already been held with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary on the temple development proposals and Pushkaralu arrangements. A detailed plan would soon be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approval, he added.

Former MLC Buddha Venkanna, Trust Board Members Badeti Dharma Rao, Velagapudi Sankar Babu, and temple engineering officials, and others participated in the programme.