MP Kesineni Nani urges people to donate eyes

Vijayawada: Member of Parliament Kesineni Nani appealed to people to donate eyes instead of wasting them, to give eyesight to the visually challenged.

Addressing the valedictory function of the eye donation fortnight celebrations here on Wednesday, the MP said that the Centre should announce a year as eye donation year to promote eye donation throughout the country. "If a dead person donates eyes, two people would get back their eyesight," he said.

If the visually challenged gets back the eyesight, they would be useful to society, he said and complimented the activities of Swetcha Gora Eye Bank. Earlier, he released the eye donation awareness pamphlet.

President of Vasavya Mahila Mandali Dr Keerthi who presided over the meeting appealed to people not to waste the eyes in fire or bury them under ground.

Executive director of the eye bank Dr G Samaram submitted the report of the bank activities.

Ophthalmologist Dr Vijaysekhar said that though they are ready to conduct cornea transplantations, there are very few eye donors.

The MP distributed the prizes and certificates to the winners in the various competitions organised on eye donation by the eye bank.