MP Margani Bharat Ram stresses need to accord heritage tag to Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: MP and member of standing committee on Tourism and Cultural affairs Margani Bharat Ram has underlined the need to accord heritage tag to the ancient city and also develop the cultural capital of the state as a tourist spot.

He said all the issues were discussed in the standing committee meetings and underlined the need to take up the issues immediately.

The city is having necessary parameters to get heritage status as Adikavi Nannaya translated epic Mahabharata into Telugu from Sanskrit in 11th century and having many heritage structures such as Havelock rail bridge, Veeresalingam Panthulu's house, town hall, Cotton's house, Dutch fort (central prison), Rallabandi Subbarao museum, municipal corporation old building, Cotton museum, ancient temples etc.

He also said an action plan also devised to develop century old Havelock bridge as branded shopping centre, western developed area, walking street, floating flower gardens, linkage of the bridge with the Lanka area under the bridge.

The government already paid necessary amount to Railway Board for the Havelock bridge, he added. Necessary funds should be released to the city after giving heritage status to the city.