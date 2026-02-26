Government committed to transparent recruitment: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday assured that the Congress government is committed to filling vacant posts in a transparent and scam-free manner, urging unemployed youth to remain confident.

Speaking to reporters near the Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the government understands the concerns of job aspirants and has made recruitment a priority. “We are working to fill vacant posts without any irregularities. We will discuss the matter in the upcoming Cabinet meeting and convey a clear message soon. We have filled posts, we will continue to fill them, and we are committed to this,” he said.

Responding to protests by youth in Dharwad over delays in government recruitment, Shivakumar said that several vacancies had remained unfilled during the previous BJP government’s tenure. He alleged that irregularities had occurred during that period and said the present government is determined to address the issue responsibly.

He said a recruitment plan has already been prepared and that agencies including the Karnataka Public Service Commission have been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the process. Vacancies in the education and health departments are being filled, he added, while noting that certain hurdles related to internal reservation have caused some delay. He also pointed out that the Yuvanidhi scheme was introduced to provide financial support to unemployed youth.

On the proposed expansion of the Metro network, Shivakumar said the government remains committed to extending services for the benefit of the public. Responding to questions about setting a 2027 deadline to expand the network to 175 kilometres through Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, he said surveys are underway and the government will honour the promises made regarding Metro expansion. He added that he would soon meet Union Ministers to seek clarity on certain aspects related to the proposed double-decker corridor. “Metro expansion is one of our government’s key objectives,” he said.

Addressing concerns over pending bills across various departments, Shivakumar alleged that during the tenure of former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, approvals were granted for several projects without adequately assessing the financial position of the State. “This has led to the present situation. We had advised contractors not to take up works without assured fund availability, but some proceeded and are now facing difficulties,” he said.

On reports of contractors planning protests against the government over pending payments, Shivakumar said he would hold discussions with them to resolve the issue.