State plans defence electronics, avionics parks to boost future industrial growth

Karnataka is considering setting up a 200-acre Defence Electronics Park and a 100-acre Avionics and Sensor Park as part of its strategy to strengthen future industrial growth, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M. B. Patil said on Tuesday.

Chairing meetings of four sector-specific Vision Groups — Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, Auto/EV and Green Energy — at Khanija Bhavan, the minister said the State aims to chart a clear roadmap for the growth of key industries and identify proactive policy measures.

Senior officials including Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, Invest Karnataka Forum CEO Jyotsna and Udyoga Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju were present, along with leading industrialists.

Patil said Karnataka is already at the forefront of the aerospace and defence sectors. Referring to reports that Japanese majors Suzuki and Toyota plan to launch aerial taxi services by 2028, he noted that Bengaluru-based Sasmos is supplying electrical equipment for the project. Industry representatives suggested exploring a similar ‘fly-taxi’ policy framework in Karnataka, which the minister said would be examined seriously.

The meetings also discussed establishing testing centres and Common Facility Centres for aerospace and defence industries. The State has urged the Centre to approve Defence Corridor projects in the Bengaluru North–Kolar–Chikkaballapur and Dharawada–Vijayapura–Belagavi regions, and industry leaders highlighted the potential of a corridor between Bengaluru

and Mysuru.