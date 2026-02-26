ABVP alleges ‘anti-national’ event at Azim Premji University

A controversy has erupted at Azim Premji University in Sarjapur after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that certain student groups were attempting to organise an “anti-national” programme on campus.

The ABVP has accused SPARK and the All India Students Association (AISA) of promoting separatist views on Kashmir and making derogatory remarks against Indian Army personnel. According to ABVP leaders, the groups had planned events on February 26, 27 and 28 that allegedly endorsed Kashmir separatism and criticised military operations.

ABVP members staged a protest outside the university premises, demanding that the proposed programme be cancelled. Police intervened as tensions escalated and detained 21 ABVP activists. An FIR was registered against them, and they were later released on bail.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the ABVP demanded a ban on the SPARK organisation and called for action against AISA, alleging that the groups had previously made statements disrespecting Indian soldiers. The student body also sought the cancellation of the university’s recognition, claiming that educational institutions should remain centres of learning rather than platforms for activities that allegedly undermine national integrity.

ABVP leader Manikanta Kalasa, who led the protest, alleged that SPARK members had made statements suggesting that Kashmir was not part of India and had levelled serious accusations against the armed forces. “We protested holding the national flag. Such activities should not be allowed on campus,” he said, further claiming that protesters faced resistance from security personnel and some students.

The university has not yet issued a detailed public response to the allegations. The incident has sparked debate over freedom of expression on campuses, the role of student organisations, and the limits of political discourse within educational institutions.

Right on ABVP's part to protest, Karnataka BJP chief backs Azim Premji University incident. However, Home Minister G Parameshwar said, Nobody has rights to take law in to their hand and police cant sit and watch the vandalism and attacking.