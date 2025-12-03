MP seeks details of textile park

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday raised questions in the Lok Sabha whether it is true that the government has set up a textile park in Nellore district under the Integrated Textile Parks Scheme.

The MP asked about the proposals to set up 10 units in the park while the project cost is Rs. 103 crore.

He asked for details on the fact that only Rs. 20 crore has been released as grant so far.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margareta said that under the Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) Scheme, the government had approved Tarakeswara Textile Park Private Limited in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2015. Its project cost is Rs. 103.44 crores, while the investment and employment targets are Rs. 223 crores and 2,275 jobs respectively. He said that out of the Central Government grant of Rs. 40 crores, Rs. 20 crores have been released so far. He said that the current investment and employment targets achieved by the park are Rs. 87.43 crores and 480.

He said that the latest review of the Textiles Park was conducted by the Project Approval Committee (PAC) on 21 November 2025 and the Central Government grant share has been released as per the scheme guidelines.