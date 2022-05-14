MP Vijaysai lauds Krishna dist police over 1.02L registrations on Disha App

Vijayawada: The YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday lauded the efforts of Krishna district police as more than 1 lakh Disha App registrations was enrolled in a single day on Friday. It is learnt that a total of 1,02,027 women downloaded and registered themselves on Disha App during the mega registration drive held by the Gannavaram police. Officials from Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Zilla Parishad departments took part in the Disha App Special Drive, organised by the district police.

Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal took part and monitored the special drive at educational institutions, bus stations, and other places. He informed that the Andhra Pradesh government and police have been putting all their efforts to ensure the safety and security of women. He also explained the uses of the Disha App to women on the occasion.

3.98 lakh registrations were made in the district so far. Disha App will be a 'Kavacham' (shield) for women and police will come to their rescue within no time if they alert us via the app, the SP added.

ఒకే రోజు 1.02 లక్షల దిశ యాప్ రిజిస్ట్రేషన్లు చేయించి రికార్డు సృష్టించిన కృష్ణా జిల్లా పోలీసులకు నా అభినందనలు. మహిళలకు రక్షణ కవచంలాంటి ఈ యాప్ ను జగన్ గారి ప్రభుత్వం ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందించింది. ప్రతి మహిళా తమ మొబైల్ లో దిశ యాప్ ను డౌన్లోడ్ చేసుకోవాలి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 14, 2022

Taking to his Twitter handle Vijayasai Reddy tweeted, "I appreciate the Krishna district police for their efforts in creating a record of 1.02 lakh women downloading the Disha App and registering themselves. The Disha APP is a great step taken by the AP government towards the security of woman in the State.Every woman in the State should download Disha App in their phones and register themselves."