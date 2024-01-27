  • Menu
MRO office inaugurated in Badvel constituency

MLC DC Govindareddy, MLA Dr. Sudha Madam, Government Adviser Nagarjuna Reddy, Municipal Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, Former Market Yard Chairman Ramana Reddy, ZPTC Polireddy Brothers, MPP Ramasubbareddy, Ramanamma Venkateshwarlu Reddy, and YCP leaders and activists were present at the inauguration ceremony of the new MRO office of Badvel Mandal today.


