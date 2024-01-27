Live
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
- Yes Bank posts 4-fold jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter
- National Geographic Day
MRO office inaugurated in Badvel constituency
MLC DC Govindareddy, MLA Dr. Sudha Madam, Government Adviser Nagarjuna Reddy, Municipal Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, Former Market Yard Chairman Ramana...
MLC DC Govindareddy, MLA Dr. Sudha Madam, Government Adviser Nagarjuna Reddy, Municipal Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, Former Market Yard Chairman Ramana Reddy, ZPTC Polireddy Brothers, MPP Ramasubbareddy, Ramanamma Venkateshwarlu Reddy, and YCP leaders and activists were present at the inauguration ceremony of the new MRO office of Badvel Mandal today.
