AP Congress OBC Dept chairman condemns Sam Pitroda’s remarks

Visakhapatnam: Condemning senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s controversial remarks, AP Congress OBC department chairman Mula Venkata Rao mentioned that the party high command should expel Sam Pitroda from the Congress.

Raising objection to the recent racist statement of the senior Congress leader, Venkata Rao demanded the party senior leaders to move a motion to expel Sam Pitroda from the party.

“Congress is synonymous with safeguarding the rights of the marginal sections and downtrodden sections.

If the Congress high command is reluctant to take stringent action in this situation, it would impact the party’s discipline,” he opined.