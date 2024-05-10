Hyderabad: Will remove poverty, boost economy says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad/Narsapur : Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured to remove poverty in one stroke from the country if the INDIA bloc was voted to power in the country.

Addressing party election meetings at Narsapur and Saroornagar on Thursday, Rahul said that they would start the process of filling 4.30 lakh jobs by August 15 something which the Modi government had failed to do in the last 10 years. He said with the Rs 1 lakh funds the beneficiaries get under Congress guarantees they can buy clothes, shoes and other such goods for their family and children. “This will spur economic activity and this in turn increases spending and more companies will manufacture consumer goods and your kids will get jobs in those companies,” he explained.

Rahul said the Modi government had failed to give jobs and had resorted to demonetization and brought in GST to help Adani and Ambanis. But the INDIA alliance promises that “Pahli Naukari Pakki,” for the youth in the country.



They would be given jobs for one year in PSUs and private sector offices. In addition, they will also get Rs 1 lakh into their bank accounts, he said. This, he said, will result in ‘jump start’ of the economy to remove poverty and unemployment from India.



However, the first step which will be taken up will be for helping the farmers. “While Modi has written-off massive debts of millionaires, we shall not only give loan waivers to farmers, but also assure they get the MSP under the existing norms, guaranteed,” he assured.

The Congress leader said the INDIA bloc will ensure that the money Modi gave to a handful of billionaires would be recovered and deposited in the accounts of the poor. He reiterated that the BJP government had worked for the 22 to 25 billionaires who had amassed wealth, which is equivalent to almost half of the Indian population (70 crores).



Businessmen like Adani were backed by the NDA government while handing over key ports, infrastructure and PSUs under the patronage of Modi. “Once the caste census is done they would get proper data of how much wealth everyone possesses. This will be a revolutionary step towards alleviating poverty, he said.

