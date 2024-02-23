Live
Mrunal Thakur new brand ambassador of CMR
Visakhapatnam: CMR Shopping Mall announced renowned actress Mrunal Thakur as its new brand ambassador.
This partnership underscores CMR Shopping Mall’s commitment towards excellence and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted retail destination.
Expressing her excitement about the collaboration with the CMR, “I am thrilled to join hands with CMR Shopping Mall, a brand synonymous with trust and quality. I am committed to upholding these values and showcasing the exceptional shopping experience.”
Representatives of CMR Shopping Mall also expressed their enthusiasm about having Mrunal Thakur on board, emphasizing her ability to connect with audiences across demographics.
