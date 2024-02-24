Live
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
- J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore
Just In
MS Maqbool extends financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to Nayanavari Palli village
The residents of Puthalavandlapalli Panchayat Nayanavari Palli village in Durvarala mandal were facing power outages and drinking water problems which were causing distress among the villagers.
The residents of Puthalavandlapalli Panchayat Nayanavari Palli village in Durvarala mandal were facing power outages and drinking water problems which were causing distress among the villagers. The local Sarpanch, Peddinayudu, along with the residents, reached out to YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for Kadiri Constituency, B.S. Maqbool, seeking assistance.
In a swift response, B.S. Maqbool provided financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to the villagers to address their issues. The residents expressed their gratitude towards the MLA candidate for his prompt action in solving their problems.
YSR Congress Party leaders, including Smd Ismail, K. Erram Naidu, K. Chalapathy Naidu, P. Prabhakar, K. Kondama Naidu, K. Bhaskar Naidu, and others, were present during the interaction with the villagers. The leaders assured the residents that their concerns will be addressed and urged them to continue reaching out for assistance in the future.