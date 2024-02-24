  • Menu
MS Maqbool extends financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to Nayanavari Palli village

MS Maqbool extends financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to Nayanavari Palli village
The residents of Puthalavandlapalli Panchayat Nayanavari Palli village in Durvarala mandal were facing power outages and drinking water problems which were causing distress among the villagers.

The residents of Puthalavandlapalli Panchayat Nayanavari Palli village in Durvarala mandal were facing power outages and drinking water problems which were causing distress among the villagers. The local Sarpanch, Peddinayudu, along with the residents, reached out to YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for Kadiri Constituency, B.S. Maqbool, seeking assistance.

In a swift response, B.S. Maqbool provided financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh to the villagers to address their issues. The residents expressed their gratitude towards the MLA candidate for his prompt action in solving their problems.

YSR Congress Party leaders, including Smd Ismail, K. Erram Naidu, K. Chalapathy Naidu, P. Prabhakar, K. Kondama Naidu, K. Bhaskar Naidu, and others, were present during the interaction with the villagers. The leaders assured the residents that their concerns will be addressed and urged them to continue reaching out for assistance in the future.

