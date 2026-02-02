MSME Minister highlights AP’s visionary growth model

Visakhapatnam: Creativity today is not just an idea but a powerful economic driver capable of positioning regions on the global map, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas underlined. Delivering his address at the concluding session of the first edition of Creative EconomyForum (CEF) South organised by The Hans India in collaboration with the CEF along with HMTV as the media partner in Visakhapatnam, the minister stressed the immense economic power of creativity and that innovative thinking has the potential to build strong and sustainable economies.

Underlining that India’s strong democratic framework offers an unparalleled platform for talent to flourish, the minister said, “The state government’s progressive journey, the minister attributed credit to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary leadership spanning over four decades. Between 1995 and 2004, the Chief Minister was among thetop leaders in the country to foresee the future of Information Technology, laying a strong foundation through pioneering IT initiatives, modern agricultural practices, micro-education reforms, and reliable power supply for farming.”

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s future-ready governance, he stated that the government has rolled out 23 progressive policies covering key sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, advanced equipment manufacturing, aeronautics and space technology. Despite challenging circumstances, these reforms have helped the state attract substantial investments, with nearly 25 percent of India’s total investments in the past year flowing into Andhra Pradesh, Kondapalli Srinivas stressed.

Talking about Visakhapatnam’s growing role as a global hub for innovation and enterprise, the minister said, “Anything created in Visakhapatnam can now reach the world.”After spending 17 years in the IT sector, the Minister shared thathe returned to his hometown to actively support government-led initiatives and contribute to educational institutions. The Minister further noted that the Chief Minister’s commitment to transparent and efficient administration led to the adoption of real-time governance.

Stressing the importance of ideas in entrepreneurship, the minister said that strong and original ideas naturally attract investment and sponsorship. With multiple funding mechanisms now available, he said, even innovators from remote areas have an opportunity to pitch their ideas. Appreciating The Hans India for organising the prestigious event in Visakhapatnam, the minister described the event as a true representation of South India’s dynamic spirit, calling it highly inspiring and impactful.