Mucchumarri: 22 country-made bombs detected in water tank

Mucchumarri: Around 22 country-made bombs were detected in a sintex water tank on Tuesday at Muchumarri village in Nandikotkur constituency of Nandyal district. The detection of country-made bombs made the entire village panic, since Mucchumarri village in Nandikotkur constituency is a fraction prone village.

According to information, Madhu, resident of Mucchumarri village, went to clean the sintex water tank. While getting into the water tank, he detected some sort of balls rolled in threads. Though initially he thought of leaving them in the tank only, he became suspicious and informed Mucchumarri police.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and seized all the balls and shifted them to police station.

Speaking with The Hans India, Atmakur DSP A Srinivasa Rao has confirmed detecting country-made bombs in sintex tank in Muchumarri village.

He said that it is not yet known how and who kept the bombs in the tank. The facts would come to fore after a thorough investigation. However, the police have filed a case under explosive act and are probing the case, the DSP added.