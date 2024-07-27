Much delayed Nadikudi–Srikalahasti line works get Rs 380 cr this year

Tirupati : Nadikudi–Srikalahasti new railway line works which were going at a snail’s pace during the last five years are expected to gather momentum now. The foundation stone for Rs 309 km line at an estimated cost of Rs 2289 crore works was laid on December 30, 2016 though the project was approved in 2011-12 itself. But the land acquisition issues have delayed the project beyond expectations.

The new line takes off at Piduguralla on the existing Secunderabad–Guntur line and connects at Venkatagiri station on the Gudur–Renigunta line. It will pass through remote and hinterland areas in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts in various phases.

In Phase I, approximately 46 km of works were taken up from Piduguralla to Savalyapuram which will connect Securnderabad–Guntur and Guntakal–Guntur railway line. This phase was commissioned in June 2020. Under the second phase, 27.80 km works between Gundlakamma–Darsi were commissioned in March 2024. Still over 200 km stretch has to be completed to complete the project.

The works have witnessed a huge delay initially with one court case regarding the acquisition of land. The High Court delivered its judgement in favour of railways on October 1, 2019, after which the works commenced. Though the state government has agreed to provide land free of cost and 50 percent sharing of balance of the project, it has so far provided only Rs.6 crores to this important line. However, the land acquisition was completed by the state government.

Due to the huge delay in executing the project, the cost might have escalated significantly now. The ministry of railways spent Rs 1,770 crore on this project till June 2024. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that an allocation of Rs.380 crore was made for this in the 2024-25 budget and said that the works will be further speeded up.

However, such meagre allocations will further delay the completion of the project. While the Central government has already spent much of its share, now it is the turn of the state government to allocate its share to complete the project early.

Besides providing good connectivity, this railway line is estimated to provide direct or indirect employment to 15,000 people and farmers from remote areas can be able to transport their agricultural produce at much cheaper costs. Needless to say that with railway connectivity, industrialists may also come up with their investment plans.

