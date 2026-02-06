Muddada Ravichandra takes charge as new TTD Executive Officer

Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra has assumed the role of the new Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Following tradition, he first visited the Bhu Varaha Swamy temple before taking the oath of office in the presence of Lord Venkateswara at the Srivari temple.

At the Ranganayaka Mandapam, the temple priests offered him Vedic blessings and presented sacred water and prasadam. Ravichandra stated that his main duty is to improve facilities for devotees of Lord Venkateswara and pledged to live up to the trust placed in him by the government.