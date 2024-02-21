Live
Just In
Muddaraboina leaves TDP, may join YSRCP
TDP Nuzvid constituency in-charge Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao resigned from TDP on Tuesday in protest against appointing Kolusu Parthasarathy, who quit YSRCP and is going to join TDP as in-charge of Nuzvid constituency.
Giving g reasons for his resignation, Venkateswara Rao said he is serving as TDP in-charge of Nuzvid constituency and contested unsuccessfully during g 2004. He alleged that though he worked to strengthen the party for the past one decade, the party removed him from in-charge post without any reason.
He said that party leaders failed to show reasons for his removal. He said that he will announce his future course of action soon.
Sources said Venkateswara Rao is going to join YSRCP which is likely to field him in Gannavaram constituency.