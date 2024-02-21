  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Muddaraboina leaves TDP, may join YSRCP

Muddaraboina leaves TDP, may join YSRCP
x
Highlights

TDP Nuzvid constituency in-charge Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao resigned from TDP on Tuesday in protest against appointing Kolusu Parthasarathy, who quit YSRCP and is going to join TDP as in-charge of Nuzvid constituency.

Vijayawada: TDP Nuzvid constituency in-charge Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao resigned from TDP on Tuesday in protest against appointing Kolusu Parthasarathy, who quit YSRCP and is going to join TDP as in-charge of Nuzvid constituency.

Giving g reasons for his resignation, Venkateswara Rao said he is serving as TDP in-charge of Nuzvid constituency and contested unsuccessfully during g 2004. He alleged that though he worked to strengthen the party for the past one decade, the party removed him from in-charge post without any reason.

He said that party leaders failed to show reasons for his removal. He said that he will announce his future course of action soon.

Sources said Venkateswara Rao is going to join YSRCP which is likely to field him in Gannavaram constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X