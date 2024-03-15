  • Menu
Mudragada Padmanabham along with his son to Join YSRCP today

Mudragada Padmanabham along with his son to Join YSRCP today
Highlights

In a significant development, veteran leader Mudragada Padmanabham is poised to join the YSR Congress Party (YCP) today, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

In a significant development, veteran leader Mudragada Padmanabham is poised to join the YSR Congress Party (YCP) today, marking a new chapter in his political journey. Alongside his son Giri, Mudragada is slated to become a YCP candidate, strengthening the party's ranks with their presence.

Earlier, Mudragada and his son Giri made their way to Chief Minister Jagan's residence in Tadepalli, signaling the impending alliance between the veteran leader and the ruling party. The formal induction of Mudragada into the YCP is expected to take place in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Jagan, underscoring the significance of this political alignment.

The development is poised to garner attention and speculation within political circles, as Mudragada's decision to align with the YCP is likely to have far-reaching implications in the upcoming political scenario. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving political alliance.

