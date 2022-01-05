Mudragada Padmanabham calls for unity of Kapus, BCs & Dalits

Vijayawada: Former minister and Kapunadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham wrote an open letter to Dalit, BC and Kapu community people stating that these communities had failed to get freedom so far as only some communities are enjoying power depriving it to others who form majority of state's population. At this stage, grabbing power is only alternative, he said.



In his letter, the Kapu senior leader expressed concern that those castes in power are utilising the majority communities for political gain and neglecting them immediately after coming to power. He appealed to people to ask themselves why they should not rule themselves, instead of serving for some sections having less population. He said the castes in power so far have been humiliating other sections constituting majority of population.

Padmanabham appealed to Kapu leaders to come together to prepare a blueprint with the cooperation of BC and Dalit leaders. He advised them to conduct meetings frequently to chalk out future political action plan to grab power.

While the present letter of Padmanabham reveals the intension of Kapu community to grab power in next elections, the frequent meetings of Kapu leaders in recent times also indicate the determination of the community to come to power in the state.

Recently, unveiling the statue of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga in Payakaraopet, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the Kapus will emerge as strong political force in future. Kapu leaders in YSRCP also attended the meeting.

There were reports that several Kapu leaders including Kanna Lakshminarayana, Ganta Srinivas, J D Lakshminarayana and others met at Hyderabad. Sources said Kapu leaders are planning to meet in Visakhapatnam during Sankranti festival to chalk out future plans to emerge as strong political force.