Mudragada Padmanabham challenges Pawan to contest in Pithapuram

Former MP Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham wrote another letter to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and threw an open challenge to the Jana Sena chief to contest against him in Pithapuram. In the letter released on Friday, Mudragada found fault with Pawan for leveling false allegations against Kakinada MLA and him.



Enraged over the abuses from the Jana Sena activists, the former minister said that he is not such a person to bow down to anyone over the abuses. 'I am not your servant to make abuses," he said adding that Pawan Kalyan is a hero in films but a zero in politics.

Mudragada Padmanabham questioned Pawan Kalyan as to why the latter had not met the innocent people who were put in jail in the Tuni train burning case and those who went to jail during the death of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga.