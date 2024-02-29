Mudragada Padmanabham writes to Pawan Kalyan, express dissatisfaction for limiting to few seats

Mudragada Padmanabham, the leader of the Kapu movement, has recently written a letter to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, expressing his disappointment in their lack of collaboration and shared goals. In his letter, Mudragada criticised Pawan Kalyan for not taking the opportunity to form a strong alliance with the TDP and push for power-sharing and 80 assembly seats, including the position of chief minister for two years.

Mudragada also reflects on his own political journey, stating that he has never asked for money or positions from big leaders and has always remained true to his principles. He expresses his frustration at not being recognized as a valuable ally by Pawan Kalyan and believes that his lack of glamour and influence have led to his marginalization.

The letter highlighted the missed opportunity for a strong political partnership between Mudragada and Pawan Kalyan, with Mudragada expressing his willingness to work together to bring about positive change in the state. However, he also acknowledged the limitations and constraints that Pawan Kalyan faces in making decisions and suggests that permissions need to be obtained from multiple sources before actions can be taken.

Overall, Mudragada's letter conveys his disappointment at the lack of cooperation and unity between himself and Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing the need for a collaborative effort to bring about meaningful change in Andhra Pradesh.

