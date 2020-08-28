Muharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said here on Friday that Muharram symbolises the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.



Remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram embodying humanism which is central to Islam, he said. The Governor appealed to Muslim brethren in the State to observe the occasion by staying at home and help the authorities in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.