Municipal contract staff demand regularisation

Srikakulam: Contract and outsourced workers of various municipalities demanded the government to regularise services and provide job security to them. They staged agitation under the aegis of AP Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation (APMWEF) and CITU in front of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APMWEF and CITU leaders A Ganesh, S BalaRam, P Tejeswara Rao, T Venkata Laxmi, A Rajesh and others explained that municipal contract and outsourced workers and employees intensified agitation and boycotted their duties participating in the agitation from 10 am to 5 pm. They lamented that before elections as leader of opposition YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to regularise services of municipal contract and outsourced workers and employees to provide job security and also implement all benefits to them after assuming power, but till today he has not done so. They said they were intensifying agitation to remind CM of his promises. Municipal contract and out-sourcing workers and employees staged agitation in front of municipal offices at Itchapuram, Palasa, Amadalavalasa town across the district. Later, they submitted memorandums to the municipal commissioners concerned to register their protest.