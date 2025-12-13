Municipal corporation accelerates contingency plan to meet summer water security

Kurnool: In view of the proposed halt of Tungabhadra water inflow after January 10 next year, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation has begun preparing an extensive contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the city.

Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath, who chaired a review meeting with officials of the Engineering, Amenities and Water Supply departments on Friday, directed immediate implementation of all essential measures to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

Addressing the meeting held at the Municipal Conference Hall in the SBI Employees Colony, the Commissioner stressed the need for advance planning to tackle the anticipated summer water demand.

He instructed officials to expedite the cleaning of overhead tanks, operational readiness of alternative borewells, repair of motors, utilisation of power bores, and strengthening of tanker supply arrangements.

These preparatory tasks, he said, must be completed within strict timelines to ensure smooth water distribution across all localities.

Emphasising the importance of effective leakage control, Commissioner Vishwanath directed the teams to monitor pipeline conditions on a daily basis and undertake immediate repair works wherever required. He noted that preventing wastage through leakages is crucial during periods of restricted water inflow and urged field staff to maintain constant vigilance to keep the supply network functioning efficiently.

Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, In-charge SE Sheshasai, ME Manohar Reddy, AE teams, TAB inspectors, fitters and other staff members attended the review.