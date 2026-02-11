Municipal Council approves Rs 351 crore for 2026-27 budget

Tirupati: The Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday approved the budget for the year 2026-27 and also the revised budget for the year 2025-26.

The meet which was chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha approved the surplus budget in which the receipt was Rs 351 crores while the expenditure was Rs 332 crores. The receipts include revenue earnings Rs 198.91 crores, capital income Rs 137.32 crores for the year 2026-27.

According to the budget estimates, the revenue from property tax 105.73 lakhs vacant land tax 10 crore.

Before presenting the budget, Mayor Dr R Sirisha in her address said that she was confident that the State government would approve the Greater Tirupati proposal expanding the corporation limits before the next municipal elections.

Sirisha said she was happy to present 5th the annual budget in her tenure and priority was given for all round development of pilgrim city particularly improving facilities including drinking water supply, sanitation etc.

She emphasized exploring new revenue without burdening people Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, MLC Cipai Subramanyam, MLA Srinivasulu, corporators were present.