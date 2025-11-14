Municipal help desk ensures timely redressal of grievances: Commissioner

Kurnool: Aiming to provide swift and efficient solutions to public issues, the Municipal Corporation has strengthened its Help Desk operations, which have been yielding outstanding results in recent weeks, according to Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath. Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, Commissioner said that the Help Desk is functioning every day including holidays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., under the supervision of Manager N Chinna Ramudu, assisted by a three-member team. The Commissioner stated that the Help Desk has become a key channel for addressing various civic concerns such as sanitation, streetlight maintenance, road repairs, weed clearance, drinking water supply, and animal nuisance. By resolving minor issues at an early stage, the Corporation aims to prevent them from escalating into major public inconveniences, he added.Sharing performance details, Vishwanath said that the Help Desk has received 148 complaints in the past month, out of which 94 have already been resolved successfully.

The remaining complaints are being addressed promptly. He noted that this rapid response mechanism has significantly improved public satisfaction and strengthened the efficiency of municipal services. The Commissioner appealed to the public to make effective use of the grievance redressal system. Citizens can lodge complaints by calling 08518-221847 or through WhatsApp at 7422992299.

He reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to delivering responsive and people-centric civic administration.