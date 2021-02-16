Municipal polls on March 10 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati:The AP State Election Commission (SEC) issued notification for the conduct of elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats in the State here on Monday.

It may be noted that the election process was completed up to the state of scrutiny of nominations on March 14, 2020, and the commission stopped the election process midway due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now the SEC will continue the election process from the stage of withdrawal of candidature.

As per the notification, the commencement of withdrawal of candidates will be on March 2 from 11 am to 3 pm, last date of withdrawal of candidature on March 3 after 3 pm and date of polling will be March 10 from 7 am to 5 pm. Repolling, if any, will be conducted on March 13 and date of counting will be held on March 14 from 8 am onward.

With the issuing of election notification, the model code of conduct has come into force in the State from Monday. However, Opposition parties including the TDP, the Congress, the CPI (M) and the Jana Sena felt that the SEC should have cancelled the previous elections that were held about one year ago and started the process once again.