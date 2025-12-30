Municipal workers stage dharna

Guntur: Municipal workers under the banner of AITUC on Monday staged a dharna at Guntur Municipal Corporation office demanding the government to accept their demands.

Addressing the gathering at GMC office, AITUC State general secretary Polrumamilla Subba Rao demanded that the retirement age of APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services) workers be increased to 62 years and that the pending dues of permanent and APCOS workers should be cleared immediately. He also stated that it is the government’s responsibility to provide job security to the families of workers, who died on duty.

AP Municipal Workers Union city general secretary Kota Malyadri demanded immediate withdrawal of discriminatory policies against workers. He warned that if the assurances given at the time of withdrawing the strike are not implemented, the agitation would be intensified further.

Later, union leaders submitted a memorandum to Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, seeking resolution of workers’ issues. The union leaders said they urged the Mayor to respond positively to the workers’ legitimate demands and to take immediate action.