Municipal workers stage dharna in support of their demands in Chittoor

Chittoor: Municipal Corporation workers have organised a dharna at the office here on Tuesday in support of their various demands.

Addressing the agitating workers, S Nagarajan, honorary president of Chittoor Municipal Corporation Workers Union ( CMCWU) regretted that most of their demands pertaining to out sourcing workers , contract workers , engineering workers of the corporation were kept pending despite repeated representations.

"In response to the call given by the State Municipal Workers Union, it has been decided to stage dharna programmes at all Municipalities and Municipal corporations, he added. He said that the leaders have submitted a memorandum to C Obulesh , Municipal Commissioner.

Responding to the demands of the agitating municipal workers, Municipal Commissioner C Obuleh has assured to the solve the issues at the earliest. Pending Medical allowances to the Municipal workers would be cleared immediately as per the GO MS No.233.

Prescribed uniforms, chappals, soaps, and stitching charges would be provided without any delay. PRC arrears would also be credited to the respective accounts of the workers, he said.

He assured that appointment on compassionate grounds would be taken up after getting the nod from the Government. CMCWU leaders R Ganapati, Vijayakumar, Ramachandran, and others were present .