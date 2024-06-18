Muslims celebrate Bakrid with religious fervour

Ongole: The Muslim fraternity in Prakasam district celebrated Bakrid on Monday with gaiety and fervour.

In Ongole, thousands of Muslims gathered at the Eidgah in the morning for the special prayers and Khutbah, the preaching by the learned in the community. The religious elders encouraged the community to cultivate peace and promote universal values and brotherhood with fellow civilizations.

They prayed to Allah to bestow peace and comfort to the people suffering from various reasons. They prayed to the Almighty to offer sufficient rain in places like Prakasam district which is suffering from water scarcity and comfort the families who lost their beloved.

Similar prayers were done at Eidgahs in Podili, Singaraya Konda, Giddalur, Markapuram and other places as part of Bakrid. The speakers explained the importance of Eid Al-Adha and how Prophet Ibrahim offered his son Ismail for Khurbani. They prayed to Allah to provide peace all over the world.