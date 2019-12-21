Trending :
Muslims demand CM not to implement NRC, CAA: AMAN

Vijayawada: All Minorities Association Network (AMAN) has demanded that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should announce that the State government would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

AMAN on Friday organised a meeting at Chitti Nagar Eedgah after the prayers. Thousands of Muslims participated in the meeting and demanded that the Union government must withdraw CAA and NRC.

Addressing on the occasion, AMAN convener Shaik Ahmed said the NRC and CAA were made with a view to harass the Muslims in the country. Ahmed said the Chief Minister, who came into power with the help of Muslims and weaker sections, should announce that the State government would not implement the NRC and CAA.

He alleged attacks on Muslims increased in the country after the BJP voted to power and questioned as to why Muslims should prove their nationality.

