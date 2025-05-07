Muslims stage protest against Wakf Act

Rajamahendravaram: A massive protest erupted in the streets of Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday as thousands of Muslims, including women and children, rallied against the Wakf Act.

The protestors staged a demonstration under the aegis of the United Forum of Muslims, with a huge national flag and raised slogans in support of India and the Indian Constitution.

They voiced strong opposition to the Central government’s move and alleged that the Wakf Act threatened the rights and autonomy of Wakf properties, and spoiled the integration of the country.

Protesters accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting in a dictatorial manner and claimed that the government’s actions are damaging the spirit of communal harmony in the country.

The rally also featured slogans against the TDP for supporting the central government’s ‘anti-Muslim’ policies. Participants criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he had betrayed the Muslim community by siding with the Centre on the Wakf Act issue.

Due to this protest and the procession, traffic was hit at Stadium Road, the Rajahmundry-Kovvur route, and the Rajahmundry-Dowleswaram road. The rally commenced from Azad Chowk in Jampeta and proceeded through Apsara Theatre, Kotipalli Bus Stand, Deluxe Centre, and Royal Mosque, and finally returned to Jampeta via main road.

Muslim United Forum convener Habibullah Khan, co-convener Ansar, Royal Mosque president Shaik Abdul Kareem, former president Shaik Asadullah Ahmad, and former Wakf District Committee president Md Rehman Khan were present.

Other notable participants were Karim Khan, Arif, Amanullah Baig, Ameer, Arifuddin, Abdullah Sharif, Munna, and Islamic Jamaat member Jahangir, along with various imams and Muslim community leaders.

During the rally, participants vocally opposed the Wakf Amendment, chanting slogans such as “We reject the Wakf Amendment.”