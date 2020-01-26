Visakhapatnam: Muttamsetti demands TDP MLAs resignation

Visakhapatnam: Protesting the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu's attitude for stalling the shifting of executive capital to Vizag, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao took out a motorcycle rally from YSRCP party office to Jagadamba junction here on Saturday.



Addressing the gathering, the Minister demanded the four TDP MLAs in the city to submit their resignation from their posts with immediate effect protesting the Naidu's attitude on the region. When Visakhapatnam people elected four TDP MLAs, the party's chief N Chandrababu Naidu was demanding that the capital be not shifted to the port city, he pointed out. He wondered whether the TDP doesn't want development of the region. Despite all the obstacles, the executive capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam, he made it clear and fulfill the aspirations of Uttarandhra people.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas Rao, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath along with YSRCP leaders took part in the bike rally that passed through RK Beach.

Meanwhile, the students of Andhra University and trade union leaders staged a demonstration, burning an effigy of Naidu. Raising slogans against Naidu, they demanded submission of TDP MLAs' resignation letters.