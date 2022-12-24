MVGR celebrates silver jubilee

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering organised its 25th anniversary here on Friday. P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, chairperson of MANSAS, speaking on the occasion, recalled the history of the college and explained the motive behind the establishing the institute in 1997. He said that in those days the students did not have opportunities here to study engineering and the rich could go to other states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to pursue the technical education but after the establishing engineering colleges here, the local students got an opportunity to become engineers at lesser expenditure.

The objective behind the establishing the college was to encourage the poor students in technical education and change the lives of the common people, he said. Vice-chancellor Centurion University Prof G S N Raju in his speech advised the students to be honest and hard working during their course of four years of education and attain knowledge from the professors. Proper guidance and coaching would drive them towards prosperity and progress in their career.

Dr K V L Raju, principal of the college, said listed the milestones they reached in the past 25 years of journey. Ravichandra K, asst vice-president, delivery Head-India Government Business, Tech Mahindra, told the students that to get placements in any company one should know about the company, job profiles, company's current and past projects, awards, employees and their culture. One should always respect the institution, organisation they want to work with, he added.

Karthik Abhirama Krishna, Talent Acquisition Group, TCS, said that the MVGR is one of the best colleges because the management gives immense support to the students and faculty. He stressed that students should take a wise and correct decisions in choosing their career paths and once chosen, they should work with commitment for at least five to six years in the same company to learn and gain experience.