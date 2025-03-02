MVGR college celebrates its 27th annual day

Vizianagaram : MVGR College of Engineering (A) celebrated its 27th annual day on Saturday in grand style. Speaking on the occasion, Principal of MVGR Dr R Ramesh said that the college’s vision goes beyond merely awarding degrees; it aims to prepare industry-ready graduates within their four years of B.Tech education, even before they enter the workforce.

He emphasised that MVGR continually strives to bridge the gap between academics and industry by enhancing the curriculum and teaching methods, as well as by providing various infrastructures and training opportunities for students.

The Director Prof S Sitharama Raju highlighted that MVGR fosters an environment that encourages open-mindedness and the sharing of ideas during the learning process, which better prepares students for industry demands.

An alumnus of MVGR and currently a Group Manager at the Vizag Development Centre of Infosys K Kishore Kumar reflected on his college days and how the support he received from the institute helped him succeed in his career. Head of the Vizag Development Centre at Infosys N Suresh said that Infosys is committed to closely collaborating with MVGR to support the institution in any way possible for the betterment of students’ careers. He advised students to work with passion while upholding ethical values and encouraged them to continue MVGR’s legacy of success.