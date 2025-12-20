MVGRCE hosts workshop on mental health

Vizianagaram: The Women Empowerment Cell of Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering (MVGRCE), WEC-MVGR, organised a workshop on ‘thriving, not just surviving: youth mental health in modern times’ on Friday.

Gladys Evangeline Raghupatruni, experienced counselling psychologist, currently working at Sainik School, Korukonda, attended as a resource person.

Addressing the gathering, the resource person, Gladys Evangeline Raghupatruni explained the practical ways of handling stress and how to stay focused on a particular work.

She highlighted techniques to be adopted for better time management, practicing mindfulness and developing a positive approach toward challenges and motivated students to apply techniques taught at the workshop. She underlined the need to prioritise mental well-being.

Y M C Sekhar, principal of the institution highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced mindset rather than magnifying problems. He emphasised that many individuals hesitate to share their feelings, which often lead to emotional distress and explained how excessive use of mobile phones reduced social interactions.