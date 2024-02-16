  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVV Satyanarayana consoles kin of Vadamodula Kasulu died of illness

MVV Satyanarayana consoles kin of Vadamodula Kasulu died of illness
x
Highlights

Vadamodula Kasulu, a resident of Old Jalari Peta area in the GVMC 19th Ward of Visakha East Constituency, passed away recently due to illness.

Vadamodula Kasulu, a resident of Old Jalari Peta area in the GVMC 19th Ward of Visakha East Constituency, passed away recently due to illness. On Thursday, in honor of this occasion, Members of Parliament of Visakhapatnam, East Constituency, along with YCP Coordinator M.V.V. Satyanarayana Garu, visited the residence of the deceased. This initiative was taken on the orders of Honorable AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.


During the visit, YSR Bima provided financial assistance of 10 thousand rupees to the deceased's wife, Vadamodula Durga. Several individuals were present during this visit, including 19th Ward YCP Incharge Surada Venkatalakshmi Das, Ward YCP President Vadamodula Ganesh, Ward Women President Behara Vasantha, and village elders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X