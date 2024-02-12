MVV Satyanarayana continues Padayatra in Visakhapatnam north constituency

M.V.V. Satyanarayana started a foot march fromVishakhapatnam Parliament constituency, to raise awareness about the issues faced by the people of the north region. Satyanarayana spoke about the foot march and how it aims to address the issues faced by the people for the past 37 days in the north region. He mentioned that the foot march is in line with the long foot marches conducted by Honorable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated that the progress achieved through the foot march is a result o 100% commitment from CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also mentioned that the 100% success rate of the foot march in addressing the people's issues is due to the blessings and support from Honorable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The foot march aims to eliminate all the issues faced by the people in every nook and corner, and the members assured that they will continue to work towards resolving the local issues.

M.V.V. Satyanarayana, expressed gratitude towards Honorable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his continuous support in resolving the people's issues. He stated that with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's guidance, they have been able to resolve various issues and will continue to seek his support in addressing further issues.

Satyanarayana, mentioned that they will continue to address the issues faced by the people through their foot marches and assured that they will provide complete support to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his mission of resolving the people's problems.

The program was attended by various members of the coordination committee, such as M. Apparao, Gova corporation director Pila Joshiya, Pila Venkat Lakshmi, Ratnam, Achyut, Sattibabu, and many other women party members and chairpersons of various corporation directorates.





