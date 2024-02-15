M.V.V. Satyanarayana lays foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward

M.V.V. Satyanarayana, laid the foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward Constituency. The Visakha Member of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator, Gou'lu Mr. M.V.V. Satyanarayana, emphasized the Jaganna government's commitment to providing necessary infrastructure for the people of the city.

The ceremony took place in Lakshmi Nagar and Operation Colony, where the foundation stones were laid for the modernization works of Geddala. The project in Lakshminagar is estimated to cost Rs. 1.47 crores, while the one in Operation Colony is expected to cost Rs. 98 lakhs. These funds have been allocated by the GVMC towards the development works.

During the event, Mr. M.V.V. Satyanarayana praised the Chief Minister of the State, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, for his leadership in bringing significant development to Visakhapatnam. He highlighted the government's efforts to provide basic infrastructure to the residents of the city and commended the Chief Minister for his investments in making Visakhapatnam a beautiful city.

The program was attended by several notable individuals, including AE Venkata Rao, Incharge AE Bharat, Kella Satyanarayana, and party leaders from Ward YCP. It also involved the participation of women from various party lines and GVMC staff.