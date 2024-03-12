MVV Satyanarayana lays inaugurates Shivaji park in Visakha East

Newly developed Shivaji Park in Visakha East Constituency Third Zone, Local GVMC 17th Ward Shivaji Palem was inaugurated by City Mayor Mrs. Golagani Venkata Kumari and Member of Parliament Visakha East Constituency YCP Coordinator Mr. M. V. V. Satyanarayana Garu. The chief guests arrived on Monday to kick off the modernization works that were funded by GVMC with a budget of Rs 153.30 lakh crore.

The park, which had been a popular spot for residents for many years, now boasts water fountains and electricity lighting on both sides. Mr. Satyanarayana Garu expressed his satisfaction with the development and mentioned that several parks in Visakhapatnam East Constituency have also been upgraded.





Mayor Mrs. Sri Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari highlighted the importance of such developments in enhancing the overall quality of life for the residents. The program was attended by 17th Ward Corporator Gedela Lavanya Nagaraju, JCS Mandal Incharge Pila Prem Kiran, and a number of other local leaders and activists.

Overall, the modernization of Shivaji Park is a positive step towards creating better recreational spaces for the community and improving the overall aesthetics of the area.